Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 212.57 crore on January 2

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 212.57 crore in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, January 2, 2023. The domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 743.35 crore on Monday, January 2, 2023.

In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Also Read: Schools in this city to remain shut from January 4 to 7

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.