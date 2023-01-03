Gianni Infantino, has urged nations to name a stadium in honour of the late Brazilian legend Pele.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, promised to lobby every nation in the world to honour Pele with a stadium naming.

After a protracted fight with cancer, Pele passed away on December 29. The only player to ever win three World Cups was him. He was 82.

Infantino, one of the first attendees at Pele’s memorial service in Santos, said: ‘Pele remains unchanging. FIFA will undoubtedly give the ‘monarch’ the respect he deserves.’

‘We have requested all 211 countries with football organisations to dedicate a stadium to Pele and to observe a minute of silence before every match. Future generations must be aware of and recall Pele,’ he added.

With a 24-hour wake, Santos began to say farewell to Pele on January 2. Fans waited in line to view the deceased football legend’s remains in an open casket in the middle of the Vila Belmiro stadium. Pele spent the majority of his life in Santos despite having been born in the little rural community of Tres Coracoes.

Pele’s remains was carried by hearse from Albert Einstein Hospital, where he passed away, to the stadium. Ze Roberto, a former midfielder for Brazil, and Edinho, Pele’s son, assisted in laying his casket on the pitch. Real Madrid of Spain, Neymar, and Vinicius Junior all sent floral wreaths.

On January 3, the recently inaugurated Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will honour Pele. In a statement, the Sao Paulo state military police claimed that a special operation known as the ‘King Pele Operation’ had been planned to maintain public order.