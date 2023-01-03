In an unusually warm winter, the Alpine slopes face snow shortage.

Much of the Alps simply do not appear appropriate for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unusually warm winter weather in Europe’s central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region, causing problems for ski slope operators and Alpine white enthusiasts.

Patches of grass, rock, and dirt were visible Monday in some of Europe’s skiing hotspots, including Innsbruck in Austria, Villars-sur-Ollon and Crans-Montana in Switzerland, and Lenggries in Germany, among others. The lack of snow has reignited concerns about temperature fluctuations caused by climate change.

Many parts of Europe were enjoying short-sleeve weather on a swath stretching from France to Poland, but with the Alps in the centre. According to a weather map, Poland is experiencing daily highs in the double digits Celsius in recent days.