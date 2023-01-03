Legal counsel to be sought by Governor Arif Khan before MLA Cherian reinstated in Kerala Cabinet

Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Kerala, will seek legal counsel regarding MLA Saji Cherian’s re-entry into the Kerala Cabinet. The Kerala government has chosen to reinstate Saji Cherian, who left the cabinet in July.

The former MLA resigned from his position as a result of his comments opposing the Indian Constitution. In a typical situation, the governor would approve the Chief Minister’s recommendation. But because this was a unique circumstance, Governor Arif Khan chose to use legal assistance to examine a number of factors.

After the Kerala High Court recently rejected two petitions seeking to have MLA Cherian removed from office due to a speech that was allegedly insulting to the Indian Constitution, the CPM state secretariat approved the appointment of MLA Cherian as a minister once more. According to the petitions, Cherian was disqualified for his actions under Section 9 of the 1951 Representation of the People Act.

On July 6, Saji Cherian resigned from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministry due to public outcry. He stated in his speech that ‘The British prepared it (the constitution), Indians wrote it and implemented it. India wrote a beautiful constitution that can be used to loot. In that constitution, there are few places that have reference to secularism, democracy, but it can be exploited.’

Following public outrage over this contentious constitutional violation, MLA Cherian resigned from his position. The CPM state secretariat has now advocated re-appointing Cherian to the cabinet.

After this, the governor made the decision to get legal counsel before approving Cherian’s reinstatement.