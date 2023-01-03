New study claims poor hydration among adults might result in faster ageing and a higher risk of chronic diseases

According to a recent National Institutes of Health study, persons who do not drink enough water may age more quickly and have a higher chance of developing chronic diseases. People who do not drink enough water are more likely to pass away at an earlier age.

The study titled, ‘Middle-age high normal serum sodium as a risk factor for accelerated biological aging, chronic diseases, and premature mortality’ is published in the journal eBioMedicine.

Researchers claim to have explored the idea that maintaining optimal hydration might delay human ageing.

The effects occur as a result of the difficulties that an ageing population poses for biomedical research and public health. Experts are working hard to identify mechanisms and put preventive measures in place that might slow down the ageing process.

The study author Natalia Dmitrieva said, ‘The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life.’

Dmitrieva is a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, which is a division of NIH.

The news release of the study mentions that lifelong water restriction shortens the lifespan and promotes degenerative changes in mice.