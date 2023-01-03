Over 1 crore liquor bottles worth Rs218 crore sold in this city from December 24 to 31

New Delhi: More than 1.10 crore liquor bottles worth Rs 218 crore were sold in the national capital region during December 24 to 31. Data released by the Excise department revealed this.

As per the data, the highest liquor sale, of 20.30 lakh bottles, was reported in New Delhi on December 31, New Year’s Eve. Liquor worth Rs 45.28 crore were sold on on the day welcoming the new year. 14.7 lakh bottles worth Rs 28.8 crore were sold in the city on December 24, 2022. Whisky is the most sold liquor in the city.

December 2022 recorded an average sale of 13.77 lakh liquor bottles in Delhi, the best year-end sale in the last three years. The Delhi government earned a revenue of Rs 560 crore from liquor — excise duty and value added tax — in December 2022. The sale of liquor in Delhi during December month was 12.55 lakh bottles in 2019, 12.95 lakh in 2020 and 12.52 lakh in 2021 and 13.77 lakh in 2022.

At present, liquor is being sold in New Delhi through around 550 liquor vends run by four Delhi government undertakings. It is also available at bars in more than 900 hotels, pubs and restaurants across the city.