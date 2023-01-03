Poco launches latest C-series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinse smartphone brand, Poco launched its latest model in the C-series lineup in the Indian markets. The new entry-level smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand is named ‘Poco C50’. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Poco C50 is priced at Rs. 6,499 and the 3GB + 32GB version is priced at Rs. 7,299. It is offered in Country Green and Royal Blue colour options and is currently listed on Flipkart. Sales will start from from January 10. Poco is offering the new device at a special launch day price of Rs. 6,249 and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, respectively. There is no word on how long this pricing will last.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600×700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with an AI-backed dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It sports an accelerometer and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco C50 with 10W charging.