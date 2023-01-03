Priyanka Gandhi says, My brother protected by ‘shield of truth’

Speaking about her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi’s safety, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she is not concerned for his life because he is shielded by the ‘shield of truth.’

‘People tell me to make him wear the jacket (due to heavy winters in north India). People ask me if I am not scared for my brother. My brother is protected by the shield of truth, god will protect him. Nothing will happen,’ said the Congress leader.

Speaking at the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which entered Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also the general secretary responsible for Uttar Pradesh.

After a brief winter hiatus, the yatra was resumed before entering Uttar Pradesh via the Loni border in Ghaziabad.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s security has recently come up for discussion. Concern grows as the yatra approaches Jammu and Kashmir in the third week of this month, a region where security forces and terrorists frequently clash.

Congressman KC Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 24 to express his concerns about the yatra. Following this, Punjab’s top cop declared that the state will provide the yatris with impenetrable security.

Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), recently travelled to Patiala, Ghanaur, and Rajpura to consult with locals about the yatra’s specifics.