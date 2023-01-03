Rahul Gandhi and former RAW director Dulat walk hand in hand in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday as it began again after a nine-day break, walking alongside Congressman Rahul Gandhi.

The former RAW director and Rahul Gandhi are pictured holding hands as they participate in the foot march in the Delhi neighbourhood of Babarpur in a photo posted by Congress on its official Twitter account.

Before that, in Rajasthan in December of last year, Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kamal Haasan, an actor and the leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), also took part in the march on December 24 in Delhi.

Along with Gandhi, several Bollywood stars including Pooja Bhatt and Swara Bhasker participated in the march.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi crossed into Uttar Pradesh from the Kashmiri Gate in Delhi across the Loni border in Ghaziabad.

It will pass through Uttar Pradesh from January 3 to January 5 before entering Haryana on January 6 and leaving it on January 10. On January 11, it will then enter Punjab.