Rahul Gandhi wished for Bharat Jodo Yatra in letter from head priest of Ram temple

The chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple expressed his desire for Lord Rama to continue to bestow his blessings on the Congress leader on Monday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi prepared to enter Uttar Pradesh.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest, wrote to Gandhi to express his support for the Congress’s initiative to bring the country together.

‘I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may be successful. I bless you for your long life,’ the letter stated.

‘You are working for the noble cause, which is ‘sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhaay’, in the interest of people and for their happiness. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always,’ it added.

Acharya Satyendra Das has written to Rahul Gandhi to express his support for the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to Sunil Krishna Gautam, the Congress Party’s spokesperson for the Ayodhya District. Acharya Satyendra Das said he would have joined the yatra but will be unable to do so due to health issues, but he has still expressed his moral support for the yatra through the letter.

‘In support of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by Rahul Gandhi throughout the country, Acharya Satyendra Das of Ayodhya has written a letter supporting Rahul Gandhi. There is support for this Bharat Jodo Yatra, which contains the message of Sarvajan Sukhaya,’ said Gautam.

He added, ‘The chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple wanted to participate in the yatra. But citing health reasons, he said that he gives his moral support to this journey and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by Rahul Gandhi is right and timely.’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday in Delhi after a nine-day break. By this evening, the yatra is anticipated to enter Uttar Pradesh before continuing on to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh.