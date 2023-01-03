Scientific endeavours are successful when applied to the real world: PM Modi

Inaugurating the 108th Indian Science Congress via video conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the subject of ‘Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.’ He emphasised that science’s efforts can only be fruitful when they are transferred from labs to the land.

He continued by saying that scientific endeavours can produce positive outcomes when their effect is felt not just globally but also locally. He exhorted individuals working in the field to use their research to alter the world.

In addition, PM Modi said that India’s scientific prowess will be crucial in raising the nation to new heights during the next 25 years. He continued by saying that science should turn India into a ‘atmanirbhar’ and that the scientific community’s purpose should be to suit India’s needs.

The prime minister also noted that, looking back on the previous years, India is quickly rising to become one of the world’s leading scientific nations. He claims that up until 2015, India ranked 81st out of 130 nations on the Global Innovation Index, but that by 2022, it had moved up to the 40th spot.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) held the 108th Indian Science Congress at its Amravati Road Campus. After a two-year break brought on by the Covid epidemic, the event is now taking place. A significant occasion in the calendar of science, the previous iteration of the Indian Science Congress took place in Bengaluru in January 2020.