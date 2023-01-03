South Korea mandates COVID tests from Hong Kong and Macau travellers

Following Beijing’s decision to relax strict zero-COVID policies, South Korea’s health authorities announced on Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 tests of travellers from Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, travellers from Hong Kong and Macau will need to present a negative PCR test result starting on January 7.

The choice was made in response to South Korea’s announcement that it will join the United States, Japan, and other nations in implementing new border controls amid worries about a new wave of infections and mutations. South Korea said it will require travellers from China to undergo COVID tests prior to departure and upon arrival in South Korea.