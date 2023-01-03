Temperatures in Rajasthan drop to minus 1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, orange alert issued

On Monday night, Fatehpur’s minimum temperature fell to minus 1 degrees Celsius as a severe cold wave swept through the state of Rajasthan.

According to the meteorological department, the lowest temperature was recorded at minus 0.9 degrees in Churu, minus 2.4 degrees in Sangaria, minus 2.6 degrees in Pilani, minus 3.0 degrees in Sikar, minus 3.7 degrees in Ganganagar, and minus 4.9 degrees in Chittorgarh.

The highest and lowest recorded temperatures in Jaipur were 20.8 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.