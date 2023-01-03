Ukraine says the mastermind behind Banksy’s removal could spend years in prison

According to the interior ministry of Ukraine, the person suspected of being the brains behind the destruction of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town could spend up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

According to officials, the piece of art, which showed a woman holding a fire extinguisher while wearing a gas mask and dressing gown, was removed from a wall in the town of Hostomel on December 2.

The ministry declared on its website that the man who they suspect was in charge of planning the operation had received a ‘suspicion notice.’

According to a statement from the ministry, the well-known British artist’s work was worth more than 9 million hryvnia ($243,900).

It stated, ‘The criminals attempted to transport this graffiti using wooden boards and polyethylene.’

‘Police and other security forces were able to apprehend the criminals because of the citizens’ concern.’

The mural has been found.

The mural and six others, according to Banksy, were painted in locations that experienced intense fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.