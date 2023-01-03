Vivo launches latest Y-series budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Vivo launched its latest Y-series budget smartphone named ‘Vivo Y35m’. The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage modelof Vivo Y35m is priced at t CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,800), the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,800) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage will cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The Vivo Y35m comes in 2 colours — Starry Black and Star Orange (translated).

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35m runs on Android 13 with OriginOS Forest on top and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

Vivo Y35m is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device equips a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.