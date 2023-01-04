Bharati Airtel introduces 5G services in this city

Indore: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharati Airtel introduced 5G services in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The services will be available at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations.

Last month, Airtel announced the launch of its 5G network services in Jammu and Srinagar, which followed rollouts in select areas of Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow and Pune.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.