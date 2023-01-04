Chennai techie struck and killed by truck while trying to avoid pothole

A 22-year-old techie who was attempting to avoid a pothole on the road close to Chennai fell from her two Wheeler and was struck and killed by a truck. The incident happened close to Maduravoyal, and police are searching for the truck driver who sped away.

The victim, named Shobhana, was employed by the private company Zoho as an engineer. On Tuesday, she was en route to drop off her brother at school for his NEET coaching class.

She slipped as she attempted to cross a treacherous section of pothole-filled road in Maduravoyal, and both commuters tumbled from the two-wheeler. A truck transporting m-sand that was travelling behind her was unable to stop in time. Shobana was tragically killed instantly when the truck ran over her, but her brother miraculously survived.

Once they arrived, Poonamallee police removed Shobana’s body and took it to Porur Government hospital for an autopsy. They are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene. The CEO of Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, posted on Twitter that Shobana’s death was due to the poor roads.

‘One of our engineers, Ma Shobana’s died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a traffic loss to get family and Zoho,’ tweeted Sridhar Vembu.

Within an hour of commuters complaining about the poor condition of the road, authorities had brought in sand and debris, filled the potholes, and levelled the road with a road mover.