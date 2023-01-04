Commodity market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,880, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot remained firm at $1,838.69 per ounce. It touched a six-month peak in the previous session. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,843.60. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $24.03, platinum lost 0.4% to $1,079.71 and palladium gained 1% to $1,726.59.