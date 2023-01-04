Cristiano Ronaldo declares at the Saudi club Al Nassr, ‘In Europe My Work Is….’

When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, he referred to himself as a ‘special player’ and claimed that his career was not ended. The 37-year-old Portuguese forward, who previously held glitzy stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, has signed a massive contract worth an estimated 200 million euros ($211 million). ‘I stand out as a player. It’s fantastic to be here because I smashed every record there (in Europe), and I want to achieve the same here’ At Mrsool Park stadium in Al Nassr, Ronaldo addressed the media.

He continued, ‘I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be a part of the culture and success of the country.’

Ronaldo claimed he turned down numerous offers from Europe and other continents to join the wealthy Saudis. He continued, ‘In Europe, my work is finished. I also had many offers from Brazil, Australia, the US, and even Portugal.’

‘Many clubs sought to sign me, but I made a commitment to this club because I wanted the chance to not only play football but also be a part of this incredible nation. And it presented a difficulty for me.’