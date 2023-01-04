Delhi man stabs woman multiple times as their friendship breaks down

On Monday, the male friend of a girl stabbed her multiple times in the Adarsh nagar neighbourhood of Delhi. The man allegedly stabbed the woman at least five to six times in broad daylight because he was upset that she broke off their friendship.

The defendant was detained on Tuesday and charged with violating Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) (IPC). Sukhvinder Singh (22) has been recognised as the culprit.

According to accounts, the woman and the man were friends for a number of years before their relationship soured and she ceased communicating with him. This infuriated him, and he struck her before fleeing the scene.

Later, the police found that he had fled to Ambala and there they were able to apprehend him.

The woman is receiving treatment at the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, where she was admitted. Her condition is stable. In the instance, additional investigation is being conducted.

This event occurs as other crimes against women continue to rock the nation’s capital, including the recent passing of a 20-year-old woman who died after being dragged by a car for roughly 12 kilometres. The savage murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, who dismembered her body into 35 parts, was another crime that shocked the country.