In Bhopal, centre to host two-day conference on water crisis

The central government will host an all-India state ministers’ meeting in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on January 5 and 6, to discuss the country’s growing water crisis.

The conference’s two days will be devoted to discussions of water security, efficient water use, water governance, water infrastructure, and water quality.

Participants in the meeting will include ministers from the departments of irrigation, public health engineering, and water resources from all the states and union territories in the nation.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti organised the meeting, which is a component of the government’s action plan to make India a developed country by 2047.

Since water is a state issue, the ministry stated that the meeting’s goals were to improve engagement and partnership with the states, gather feedback from state water stakeholders, and share ministry initiatives and plans.