In December 2022, domestic air passenger traffic reached pre-Covid levels.

Domestic air passenger traffic reached 1.29 crore per month in December 2022, surpassing the pre-COVID level, said Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation, who described it as a positive development for the sector.

The number of domestic air passengers in December 2019 was 1.26 crore.

According to a graphic posted by the minister on his Twitter account on Tuesday, ‘2022 breaks new record in air passenger transportation.’

The minister said in a tweet that there has been a positive trend in recent domestic passenger travel, which is encouraging for the aviation industry.

‘ In December 2022, domestic passenger numbers exceeded their pre-Covid-29 peak.’ said Mr. Scindia.