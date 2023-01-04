Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes the first telephonic conversation with King Charles III

King Charles III and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone for the first time since the latter was proclaimed the monarch of the United Kingdom.

In the course of the discussions, PM Modi expressed to the King his best wishes for a very prosperous reign and covered a wide range of topics of interest.

The discussions focused on tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity, and developing creative ways to finance the energy transition, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the administration, the prime minister informed the King on India’s priorities for its G-20 Presidency, which include the spread of digital public goods.

‘During the conversation, PM Modi also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles,’ the statement mentioned.

LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)—a five-year programme that envisions India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment. The concept was introduced by Modi at COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.