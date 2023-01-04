North India experiences chilly nights as cold wave, dense fog engulf states

The Indo-Gangetic plains are currently covered by a thick fog layer, which is expected to last for the next two to three days. According to the India Meteorological Department, cold days are also likely to persist over Northwest India for the ensuing four to five days. Long, chilly nights with frequent temperature drops to single digits or the negative zone are to be expected as the winter chill sweeps the northern belt.

Due to fog and sparse cloud cover, severe cold wave conditions were seen on Tuesday over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Additionally, some areas of Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh experienced cold wave conditions.

When the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal, the day is considered to be ‘cold.’ When the high temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or higher below average, the day is considered to be ‘severe cold.’

In Rajasthan’s Fatehpur, the IMD reported that the lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Northwest India was -1C. The lowest temperature on Tuesday in Delhi was 7C at around midnight. The national capital’s maximum temperature dropped five degrees below average in many locations, including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur, and Mayur Vihar, according to the IMD.

Classes 1 through 5 in Jharkhand will be out of the classroom through January 8 due to the bitter cold wave that has spread throughout the state. Instructions were given to close all schools for students from January 4 to January 7 in Lucknow as well.