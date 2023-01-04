Post WC win, Messi receives guard of honour from his teammates upon PSG return | Watch

Lionel Messi returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training on Tuesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina. Messi, who was given a 10-day break by the club following his exploits in Qatar, joined his teammates ahead of their Coupe de France clash against Chateauroux on Friday. Messi scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated Kylian Mbappe’s France on penalties at Lusail Stadium following a 3-3 after extra-time.

Upon arriving at PSG’s training centre, Messi received a guard of honour from his teammates, and was also presented with a special memorabilia by PSG’s advisor, Lluis Campos. The video was shared by PSG on their official Twitter handle.

Leo Messi mis à l'honneur par ses coéquipiers, les membres du staff et le personnel du Centre d'Entraînement.❤️💙#BravoLeo pic.twitter.com/85K7mldAlo — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2023

Messi, along with his wife Antonella and kids, left for Paris on a private jet late on Monday after an extended period celebrating last month’s World Cup victory in his hometown of Rosario. Earlier, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had said he expected Messi, who spent Christmas and New Year in his family home, to return on ‘January 2 or 3′. The 35-year-old thus missed the Ligue 1 leaders’ first two post-World Cup matches.

He should, however, be available for PSG’s Coupe de France clash with Chateauroux on Friday, where he would link up once again with French Kylian Mbappe, who finished on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Many fans saw Messi off at the international airport in Rosario, where there was a large security presence keeping them away from the forward and his family. December’s victory was Argentina’s third World Cup success and first since late icon Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986.