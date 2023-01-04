Sewa Kendra employee detained by Punjab Vigilance Bureau on suspicion of bribery

A senior Sewa Kendra employee was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau after they accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000 to fake a death certificate.

During a Punjab Vigilance Bureau campaign against corruption in the state on Tuesday, Arvind Chakshu, senior operator of Seva Kendra Barnala, and another man named Satwinder Singh alias Satpal Singh were caught on camera demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 each.

The two accused have been detained, according to a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson, ‘on the complaint of a complainant named Gurmail Singh.’ He continued by stating that the complainant had contacted the Vigilance Bureau with the claim that the senior employee in question and his accomplice, a private individual, were seeking a bribe of Rs. 15,000.

The spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau continued, ‘After looking into the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau team set up a trap and caught both the accused, Arvind Chakshu and Satwinder Singh, while they were accepting bribes of Rs 15,000 in the presence of two government witnesses.’