These 16 smartphones launched since 2020 will support 5G services in India: Full list

Mumbai: 5G services were officially launched in India by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year. The service is now available in several cities in the country and will be introduced across the country by end of this year. Reliance Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G services in various parts of India.

Both the telecom and internet service providers have partnered with OnePlus to bring 5G support to all phones launched since 2020. The Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus announced that it has enabled 5G connectivity on all of its 5G capable handsets launched since 2020. All the OnePlus users who own a 5G handset will be able to access 5G services, according to the company.

Also Read: UPI payments touch record high in December

Full list of OnePlus smartphones that support 5G:

-OnePlus 8

-OnePlus 8 Pro

-OnePlus 8T

-OnePlus 9

-OnePlus 9 Pro

-OnePlus 9R

-OnePlus 9RT

-OnePlus 10 Pro

-OnePlus 10R

-OnePlus 10T

-OnePlus Nord

-OnePlus Nord 2

-OnePlus Nord 2T

-OnePlus Nord CE

-OnePlus Nord CE 2

-OnePlus CE 2 Lite

Here is how to activate 5G on your OnePlus phone:

Step 1: Open ‘Setting’ app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to ‘Mobile networks’

Step 3: Now select the Jio or Airtel SIM.

Step 4: Now tap on ‘Preferred network type’ option.

Step 5: Now select 5G network type.