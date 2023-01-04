Two employees of Delhi Metro fired for unauthorised smart card recharges

On Tuesday morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials apprehended two employees, one from DMRC and one from an outsourced agency, who were selling Metro smart cards to people outside of the Metro’s boundaries for a discount and engaging in unauthorised recharges. Both employees were working as Customer Care (CC) operators at Qutab Minar metro station.

The DMRC officials had been monitoring their shady behaviour for the previous week when they were caught on camera on Tuesday at Qutab Minar Metro Station with 23 of these smart cards.

The DMRC employee has been suspended with immediate effect, whereas the CC operator has been taken out of service. DMRC has also filed a FIR in order to conduct additional research on the situation.

‘Keeping in mind this incident of Metro smart cards being sold illegally outside the metro premises, the public is advised to always purchase smart cards from metro stations only. Delhi Metro smart cards are officially sold from station ticket/customer care counters only,’ Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, issued in a statement.