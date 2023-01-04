UP urban body elections can be postponed for up to three months: Supreme Court

Since the panel on backward classes has not yet submitted a report, the Supreme Court has permitted Uttar Pradesh to postpone local body elections for up to three months. In the interim, authorities will manage the local bodies whose terms have expired in accordance with the law.

The state informed the court that the list of Other Backward Classes is not being changed and that only the political backwardness of communities already on the list will be taken into account before the ruling was made.

Even before they could be held, the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, which were meant to be the last significant elections in Uttar Pradesh until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, were drawn into a caste conflict.

The state had not adhered to the triple-test methodology, thus the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court ordered UP and the state electoral commission to hold the elections by January 31 without reserving seats for OBCs. The court further stated that the general category for these elections shall include the seats allocated for OBCs.

In order to comply with the triple-test formula, the state appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court and established a backward class commission.