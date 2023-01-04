Zero rhinos poached in the northeastern state of Assam in the year 2022

The revelation that no rhinos were poached in the northeastern state of Assam in 2022 is astounding for India’s wildlife conservation initiatives.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, announced the happy news on Twitter and claimed that the state was now much safer for the ‘gentle giant.’

‘Zero Poaching! 2022 was really special for our rhino conservation efforts. Not a single rhino being poached in 2022 & just 2 in 2021, the gentle giant is now much safer in Assam. Kudos to @assamforest dept & @assampolice for their sincere efforts to protect the iconic animal,’ tweeted Sarma.

The last effort at poaching, according to Special DGP G P Singh, was made on December 28, 2021.

‘Anti Rhino poaching efforts have yielded spectacular results. There has been no rhino poaching in Assam in Year 2022. Last poaching was on Dec 28th 2021 at Hilakunda, Kohora in Golaghat district. We would strive to keep the graph flat,’ said Singh.

The vulnerable species of Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) is often poached for its unique horn which fetches thousands of dollars in the black market.