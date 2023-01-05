Air in India’s capital and the NCR comprises of toxic cocktail of nitrates, magnesium and fluorides as per study

A recent official research provided confirmation of the dangerous air quality in New Delhi, the capital of India, and the National Capital Region (NCR) that surrounds it. According to a Ministry of Earth Sciences research for the years between 2016 and 2021, there will no longer be any naturally occurring instances of fog in Delhi.

This is due to the fact that they no longer contain suspended water droplets. They are actually made of a poisonous concoction of nitrates, magnesium, and fluoride compounds.

According to the study, a large portion of chlorides, sulphates, nitrates, and calcium and ammonium ions were detected in the episodes of fog examined over the five-year period.

These constituents are all the by-products of vehicular emissions and construction activities.

‘Natural fog is white in colour but in the northwest India region, the colour of the fog changes depending on the dominant pollutant in that region. For instance, in Delhi, the colour of the fog is generally grey because of the high vehicular emission in this region. If you go to areas with high number of industries or areas where burning activities are rampant, the colour of the fog will be black,’ a senior official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, was quoted as saying in an interview.