CM Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh hosts millet lunch for legislators, thanks PM for idea

In order to promote awareness of the Millet Mission, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel organised a lunch where every dish was made from millets. On Wednesday, the state legislative Assembly’s entire delegation received this lunch.

Dr. Charan Das Mahant, speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, praised the ragi-pakoras, kodo-bhajiya, kutki-ke-fare, and ragi halwa as standout dishes from the lunch. The CM announced that a millet cafe would soon be opened in the ministry to advance the mission in the right direction after receiving positive feedback. In Chhattisgarh, where 22 different types of millets are produced, the nation’s first millet bank has been established, he continued.

The Chhattisgarh government has also launched a new initiative in Millets Year 2023. The Central Government has proclaimed 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Chhattisgarh produces a lot of millet, so the state government set the support price of ‘Kodo Kutki’ at Rs. 3,000 per quintal.

To promote and organise the millet production in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that a millet cafe be established in Chhattisgarh. As the first state in the nation to come up with such an initiative, the Chhattisgarh government has also started the Millet Mission with the goal of becoming the nation’s millet hub.

Along with providing the farmers with adequate training, the mission will provide accurate pricing for the small cereal crops, their processing, procurement, and overall production.