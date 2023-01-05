Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold surged sharply for the third day in a row in the Kerala market. Thus, the price of gold crossed Rs 41,000 mark in the market. Price of sovereign gold is at Rs 41,040, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,820 per 10 gram, higher by Rs 53 or 0.1%. Silver March futures were trading down by Rs 204 at Rs 69,114 per kg.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the global markets, price of gold surged as US dollar softened. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.11 per ounce after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. U.S. gold futures also edged 0.1% higher at $1,861.20.