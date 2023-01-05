Dubai Duty Free draw: 2 Indian expats win $1 million each

Dubai: The new year brought good luck to two Indian nationals as they won the latest Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Both the Indian expats won US$1 million (Dh3.67 million) in the draw.

Kurakula Daveedu based in Hyderabad and Sagar Anand Bhatia based in Dubai has won the fortunes. Daveedu and Bhatia are the 203rd and 204th Indian nationals to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for 2 luxury vehicles. Daniel Abraham, an American national based in Florida, US, won a Mercedes Benz S500 and Salem Yaqub, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi expat based in Ajman, won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure motorbike.