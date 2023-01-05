Famous TV personality Ashley Olsen ties knot with artist Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony at a private Bel-Air home

Ashley Olsen, a well-known TV personality, is married! In the final week of 2022, the fashion mogul is rumoured to have wed artist Louis Eisner, her lifelong love, in a secluded Bel-Air residence during a private ceremony.

The TV personality kept things under wraps with only a select few guests in attendance, according to a Page Six source. According to reports, the event happened on December 28.

Ashley Olsen’s twin, Mary-Kate Olsen, a cast member of ‘Full House’ and a fashion designer, reportedly attended.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen have been dating since 2017. Since they began dating, the two have avoided making any public appearances together and have kept their relationship private.

The only time they were seen together at a public event was a red carpet in September. It was a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Eisner’s dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company.