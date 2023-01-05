Governor’s remark about ‘regressive politics’ in Tamil Nadu causes outrage

RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu, sparked yet another debate by asserting that the state practises regressive politics. ‘Unfortunately, regressive politics that we Dravidians have nothing to do with have existed in Tamil Nadu. We have come together because of the Constitution,’ said Governor Ravi.

He added that for more than 50 years, a lot of effort has been made to support the idea that Tamil Nadu is not a fundamental component of the country. RN Additionally, Ravi asserted that federalism is under a lot of stress as a result of this.

‘Our union is an organic union instead of a contractual union like the USA. It is essentially one country. There should not be any doubt about that. We have states for administrative conveniences and for meeting regional and local aspirations,’ RN Ravi said.

‘Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. For everything which is applicable to the whole country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit,’ he claimed.

In response to the governor’s remarks, the governing DMK claimed that RN Ravi had come to the state to sow discord and confusion.

‘His comments on Aryan, Dravidian, Thirukural and colonial rule are blatant and dangerous. His aim is to take the state back to the Varnashrama period,’ the DMK said in a statement.

‘He has said that a false narrative has been fed to the people of Tamil Nadu in the past fifty years. What is the condition of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh after fifty years compared to Tamil Nadu? Tamil Nadu contributes 9.22% to the GDP of India,’ it added.

‘It is better if he follows the constitutional principles and acts as a Governor instead of acting as the chief of Tamil Nadu BJP,’ the DMK said.