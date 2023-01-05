Isudan Gadhvi appointed as chief of AAP’s Gujarat unit

Isudan Gadhvi was named the Aam Aadmi Party’s unit president for Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the place of Gopal Italia, who was named the party’s national joint secretary and co-incharge of Maharashtra. Gadhvi represented the party as chief minister in the Gujarat Assembly elections that took place last month.

The changes were made almost a month after the results of the state Assembly elections were announced on December 8, in which the AAP won five seats but all of its key figures, including Gadhvi and Italia, lost.

According to a press release, the party also named working presidents for each of the six zones in the state: Ramesh Patel for the north, Chaitar Vasava for the south, Jewel Vasra for the central, Jagmal Vala for Saurashtra, Kailash Gadhvi for Kutch, and Alpesh Kathiria for Surat.

Despite claiming to be the main rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 156 seats and made political history, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP could only win five of the 181 Assembly seats it ran for in Gujarat.

Gadhvi had lost the Khambhalia seat, and Italia had lost the Katargam seat. The AAP was able to win 12.6% of the vote despite losing all of its top candidates, including Italia and Gadhvi. One of its candidates won a tribal seat in south Gujarat, and four of its candidates won seats in the Saurashtra region.

The winners include Bhupat Bhayani from Visavadar, Hemant Khava from Jamjodhpur, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada (tribal), and Umesh Makwana from Botad.