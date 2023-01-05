‘Love jihad helpline’ created in Mangalore by VHP and Bajrand Dal

A helpline has been established by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Mangalore to report instances of Love Jihad. The helpline, according to VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, was established to prevent any other women in Dakshina Kannada from suffering the same fate as Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered and dismembered into 35 pieces by her live-in partner.

With the goal of resolving the public’s complaints and offering all kinds of help, such as legal and medical aid, more than 20 members of the two fringe organisations are currently at work. Both the identities of the parties involved and the specifics of the cases will remain secret.

Shashi Kumar, the police commissioner for Mangalore, said of the helpline: ‘There are 112 helpline across the state and people can call on them if they face any problems. There are enough staff to address the grievances of the people. So far, we have not received any cases referred to by any Hindu outfit in connection with Love Jihad.’

Araga Jnanendra, the home minister for Karnataka, said: ‘If this was something that went beyond the bounds of the government or was illegal, the police would have taken appropriate actions. Discussions are going on, nothing else.’

‘I don’t think anyone should have a problem. Many people don’t come forth because they feel it’s a shame to come out and talk in public. They now have an outlet to seek help,’ Karnataka BJP MLA Bharath Shetty said.