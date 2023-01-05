Microsoft and NIELIT collaborate to help young people find employment by providing cybersecurity training.

Microsoft, a major player in the technology industry, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have partnered to increase access to job-related skills through the Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes.

In high-demand cybersecurity sectors, nearly 3,500 students will receive training and prospects for internships or jobs.

With a focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Indian states in the North-East, Microsoft and NIELIT will launch the Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes at 30 NIELIT training facilities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

A press release claims that NIELIT and Microsoft collaborated to impart cybersecurity training to young people. The release also stated that these programmes would be expanded in the upcoming years to include cybersecurity training in every NIELIT training facility.