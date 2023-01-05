MP doctor dies inside college dorm after consuming overdose of anaesthesia

A junior doctor at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by taking an anaesthetic overdose inside her dorm room.

The deceased, Akanksha Maheshwari, attended Gajra Raja Medical College and was a native of Gwalior. She was pursuing a postgraduate degree in paediatrics at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal.

The incident was found when other hostel residents noticed that Akansha’s room door had been closed since the previous morning. The warden was then informed, and the police were then called.

As soon as the door was opened, the police have found Akanksha unconscious on her bed. After a medical examination, Akansha was declared dead.