Redmi launches Redmi Note 12 Series in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched Note 12 Series in India. The new smartphone lineup include Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

The4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 12 5G is priced in at Rs. 17,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 19,999 for. It comes in Frosted Green, Matte Black and Mystique Blue colours. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs. 26,999 for. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB has a price tag of Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Frosted Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black colours. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colours. The smartphones will go on sale through Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners from January 11 at 12pm IST.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications: The dual SIM (nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is powered by 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 619 GPU. The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole-punch design and it offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications: The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the regular Redmi Note 12 5G. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and Mali-G68 GPU. The device comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 and is powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The device has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 1920Hz PWM Dimming and has support for HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor with an f/1.65 lens that offers optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, Xiaomi has packed a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens. It is backed by a 4,980mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging with the bundled charger.