Regulators in the 27-nation bloc of the European Union fines Meta hundreds of millions of euros for privacy breaches

Regulators in the European Union’s 27-nation bloc penalised Facebook parent company Meta hundreds of millions of euros on Wednesday for privacy violations and forbade the business from convincing users to accept customised advertisements based on their online behaviour.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission levied two fines totaling 390 million euros ($414 million) in two events that might undermine Meta’s business model of using online activity to target consumers with advertisements. The company touts its popularity.

The harshest privacy laws in the world are found in the European Union, which has put pressure on Meta and other significant tech companies. Four further penalties totaling more than 900 million euros have already been levied against Meta by Irish regulators for data privacy violations since 2021, and several other lawsuits against other Silicon Valley businesses are still pending.

The EU antitrust regulators in Brussels who are stretching their muscles against digital companies are another regulatory worry for Meta: They charged the business with manipulating the classified ad market last month.

This month’s end is when the third case regarding Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service is anticipated to be resolved.