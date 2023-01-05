‘Singles must vacate within 2 months’; Kerala’s young tenants furious at moral policing

In a new city, it may be difficult to find a rental home of your choosing. more so for bachelors relocating to new cities for jobs. They must contend with the housing societies’ unwritten moral policing standards in addition to the capricious expectations of the home owners. Young tenants in Kerala must deal with some harsh realities, according to a warning published by an apartment owners’ group in Thiruvananthapuram. Tenants must give their guardian or parent’s phone number in addition to their Aadhaar cards. ‘Non families occupying the flats will have to vacate their flats withing 2 months as this building is meant for families only’.

Simply put, although while Kerala advocates a modern viewpoint, the seniors desire to preserve the ‘family’ spirit of the community. Regulators favour these limitations in the name of safety, despite young residents’ complaints that their rights to privacy and freedom are being violated. While the aforementioned owners’ organisation did not answer to Onmanorama’s inquiries, other working women who rent apartments in the same Vazhuthacaud builder’s property voiced out against the unreasonableness of the regulations that also apply to their building. Given that we don’t have somewhere else to go, one of the ladies stated, ‘These rules, which include evicting single individuals, is a major blow to us’. A real estate agent in Thiruvananthapuram, India, has described how she was violated by her neighbours for being unmarried. ‘They barged in to check if any male was there with us or if we were engaged in some ‘trouble-causing’ act,’ she said. James emphasised the importance of equal rights for all irrespective of gender, age, nationality or religion.

Any individual, whether single or divorced, cannot be prohibited or limited from buying a flat by a housing organisation. However, a lot of individuals think that these rules will help the property keep its decorum and prevent ‘unnecessary’ events. They have emphasised the need of taking enough precautions to avert any issues or incidents that can jeopardise the safety of the locals.

The rules for tenants were further strengthened following the number of murder cases in Kakkanad and a series of drug busts across the city. Even young married couples are subjected to the moral policing. Residents’ association had issue with us returning home at midnight after my wife’s late night shifts, said Arjun R, an employee of an MNC.

Arjun, who has lived in Kochi for the past three years, claimed that he had to move out of three flats in this short time owing to a variety of problems with such inquisitive residents’ groups. ‘ Once, in an effort to establish that we weren’t living together, someone demanded that we present our wedding photograph or a copy of our marriage licence. They wanted to be certain that we weren’t fleeing after creating any ‘trouble’, he stated.