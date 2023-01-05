To help 3D artists, Nvidia Omniverse has included updates and generative AI.

Today marks the official start of CES 2023, and at the pre-CES conference, Nvidia revealed the extension of its omniverse platform with generative AI for 3D art creation and RTX, or Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme. Real-time ray tracing cards enable stunning video, and Nvidia introduced ray tracing to PC gaming in 2018 with the introduction of the RTX 20 series.

According to the details in the Nvidia blog post, the Omniverse Enterprise platform would assist programmers in creating virtual avatars and promote the use of 3D workflow.

A multi-GPU real-time reference development platform called Nvidia Omniverse is used to run metaverse applications. This Pixar Universal Scene Description and Nvidia RTX technology-based Nvidia Omniverse platform.

Sources stated that this new collection of cutting-edge generative AI would offer numerous advantages to 3D creators. The post further says, the Omniverse platform’s Audio2Face, Audio2Gesture, and Audio2Emotion features allow artists to produce face emotions from audio recordings. This capability would also enable the development of emotions and gestures in addition to expressions.

According to sources, this recent advancement may make it unnecessary for artists to perform manual chores while switching from audio to automation technologies.