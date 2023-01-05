Total debt of India increases to Rs 147.19 lakh crore

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Finance ministry revealed that the total debt of India government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at the end of September 2022. The total debt was at Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June 2022.

‘Total gross liabilities (including liabilities under the ‘public account’) of the government, as per provisional data, increased to Rs 1,47,19,572.2 crore at end-September 2022 from Rs 1,45,72,956 crore at end-June 2022. This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.0 per cent in Q2 FY23,’ the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The government’s total public debt accounted for 89.1% of total gross liabilities at end-September 2022. It was at 88.3% at the end of June 2022. As per the data, around 29.6% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.

During Q2 of FY23, the Union government raised an amount worth Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities as against the notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, while repayments were at Rs 92,371.15 crore. The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33% in Q2 FY23 from 7.23% in Q1 of FY23.