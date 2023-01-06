10 municipal divisions are under curfew as a wild elephant wanders in Bathery town.

In response to a wild elephant wandering into Bathery town in the early hours of Friday, a curfew has been enforced in 10 divisions of the Sulthan Bathery municipality. A pedestrian narrowly avoided being attacked by it.

Following this, the Manathavady sub division magistrate enforced the curfew in the divisions of Vengoor North, Vengoor South, Armad, Kottakunnu, Kattayad, Bathery, Cheenapullu, Pazhupathoor, and Kettavattamoola.

Until the elephant scare has passed, the curfew will remain in effect. The sub division magistrate has urged the public to be cautious both during the day and at night.

In the meantime, 400 banana plants on the farm of director Sarathchandran Wayanad were destroyed when a second wild elephant invaded Kalloor village on Wednesday night.

In the early hours of Friday, the Bathery town saw the elephant raid. Around 2.30 am, the untamed animal came into town from nearby fields.

Thambi, a local of Bathery, was standing on the sidewalk when the tusker, which was rushing through the main road, raced toward him. Thambi was soon brought to the ground by its trunk. Thambi was lying on the ground when the elephant attempted to step on him, but it was prevented from doing so by the footpath’s railing.

Thambi had been taken into the Bathery taluk hospital after suffering minor wounds.

Additionally, the wild elephant destroyed a KSRTC bus. It lumbered through the hotels, stores, and in front of the municipal building for almost an hour.