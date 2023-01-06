11 Omicron sub-variants in international passengers; Alert issued

International travellers were tested between December 24 and January 3, and between those dates, around 11 omicron sub-variations were discovered. All of these variants had previously been identified in India, according to ANI on Thursday. According to the report, 124 of the 19,227 overseas travellers who were tested throughout the time period tested positive for COVID; they were all isolated.

According to the sources, 40 of the 124 positive samples had genome sequencing data returned, and of them, XBB, including XBB.1, was discovered in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister of health, has encouraged people to avoid unnecessary fear instead be vigilant and abide by official orders.

In the samples that were sent for genome sequencing last month, West Bengal reported four instances of BF.7 yesterday. Three of the four were from the same family even though they had all recently returned from overseas. In a US-returned man from Sikar, India has found its first instance of the XBB.1.5 variety of Covid-19 Omicron.

New Omicron Variants

For those who are unaware, China and a select few other nations are experiencing a spike in Omicron variant BF 7. Gujarat, India, has witnessed the country’s first incidence of this variety since it was discovered in China. The novel BF.7 sub-variant has symptoms that are comparable to the typical flu, such as a cold, cough, fever, body aches, etc. It quickly spreads to a broader population due to its strong transmission potential.

According to the BBC, the XBB version possessed a mutation that enabled it to bypass the body’s defensive defences but also hindered its capacity to infect human cells. WHO researchers affirmed on Wednesday that XBB.1.5 had a ‘growth advantage’ above all other sub-variants observed up to this point.

The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reported in its bulletin that Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variety in India, with ‘XBB’ being the most widespread sub-lineage circulating throughout the nation.

The government has issued a travel alert requiring RT-PCR testing from travellers arriving from high risk nations, including China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea. It applies to travellers as well. Passengers from other countries will still be randomly sampled at 2%. The Health Ministry earlier this week issued a warning that India’s next 40 days will be critical and urged all residents to behave appropriately, especially in public.