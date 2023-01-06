Actor Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byres on the hit series ‘Stranger Things’ comes out as gay

Actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay. He is best known for playing the secretly gay teenager Will Byres on the popular series ‘Stranger Things.’

On Thursday, Noah posted a video to his TikTok account along with the caption, ‘When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, all they said was ‘we know’.’

‘I suppose I’m more like Will than I imagined,’ Schnapp stated in the caption of his TikTok video.

In July 2022, soon after the debut of the final two episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ season four, Noah had spoken to Variety and confirmed that his character Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

‘It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?’ Schnapp said. ‘Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.’