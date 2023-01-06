Award winning art director Sunil Babu passes away

Pathanamthitta: Famous production designer and art director Sunil Babu (50) passed away following a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. Sunil Babu, who hails from Pathanamthitta, was a promising art director who served in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood film industry.

Sunil Babu entered Malayalam movie industry as an assistant to production designer Sabu Cyril after completing his studies in Mysuru Arts College. He served as art director for several hit Malayalam movies such as ‘Ananthabhadram’, ‘Bangalore Days’, ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’, ‘Pazhassiraja’, ‘Urumi’, ‘Chotta Mumbai’, ‘Aami’, ‘Premam’, and ‘Notebook’.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Art Director for the movie ‘Ananthabhadram’. He also worked in Hindi films such as ‘Singh Is King’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Paa’, ‘Special 26’, and others.

Sunil Babu was admitted to Amritha Hospital in Ernakulam following a swelling on his leg three days back. Sunil, son of Kunnamthanam native Thankappan Nair and Saraswathi, is survived by his wife Prema and daughter Arya Saraswathi.