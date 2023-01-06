Britain schedules historic satellite launch for Monday

Monday’s historic satellite launch from Cornwall in south-west England will mark the first time an orbital satellite has ever been launched into space from western Europe, according to Virgin Orbit.

A modified Boeing 747 with a rocket attached under its wing will be used by Virgin Orbit. The rocket will take off once in flight and perform a horizontal launch, sending seven small satellites into orbit around the sun.

There is a window for the mission’s launch at 22:16 GMT on Monday, but that is subject to weather, as well as other scheduling and system issues. Virgin Orbit said there are backup dates in mid- and late-January.

On Thursday, the launch rehearsal went off without a hitch, the company reported in its statement.